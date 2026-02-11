Italian cabinet backs naval blockades during illegal migrant surges

Italy's cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday authorising naval blockades to halt illegal migrant boats during periods of "exceptional pressure" at the country's borders, a government source said, further tightening measures against illegal arrivals.

Since taking office in late 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has moved to speed up repatriations of unsuccessful asylum seekers and introduced stiffer jail terms for human smugglers, in a bid to stem sea crossings.

The move comes after the European Parliament this week approved changes to EU asylum rules, responding to pressure from member states including Italy for a tougher approach.

Under a draft of the legislation seen by Reuters, the government could ban boats from entering its territorial waters for up to six months, "in cases of serious threat to public order or national security".

Those breaching it would face fines of up to €50,000 (60,000) and in case of repeated violations have their boats confiscated -- a measure aimed at so-called charity rescue ships.

Meloni's coalition has repeatedly argued that by operating rescue vessels open-borders activists act as an incentive for illegal migrants to put to sea.