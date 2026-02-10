EU tightens asylum policy as migration backlash intensifies

EU lawmakers approved changes to the European Union asylum system on Tuesday, paving the way for fast-track asylum rejections and the possible transfer of "asylum seekers" to designated countries.

The move underlines the rise in anti-immigration sentiment across the European Union over the past decade that has broadened popular support for conservative parties.

The text, which requires final formal approval from the 27 EU member governments, marks a sharp hardening of EU migration policy that has taken shape since an influx of over one million "refugees" and illegal migrants in 2015-16.

The move drew heavy criticism from open-borders activist groups who said it could lead to “human rights violations” and a diminution of so-called asylum rights under a 1951 convention that prohibits returns of "asylum seekers" to countries where they could be in danger.

The European Parliament approved changes to the Asylum Procedures Regulation to introduce a list of countries deemed safe to which failed "asylum seekers" could be returned. The list includes countries such as Egypt and Tunisia.