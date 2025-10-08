Israeli forces intercept another activist flotilla headed for Gaza

Israel’s foreign ministry said on social media that the flotilla’s vessels and passengers were safe, had been transferred to an Israeli port, and were expected to be deported promptly.

“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” the ministry said.

The incident follows a similar one in recent days, when Israel intercepted about 40 vessels and detained more than 450 activists in the “Global Sumud Flotilla”, which was also attempting to breach Israel's blockade.