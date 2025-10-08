Israeli forces intercept another activist flotilla headed for Gaza

A group of activist vessels attempting to deliver publicity aid to the Gaza Strip was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Wednesday, the coalition behind the convoy said, marking the second such interception in the past week.
The “Freedom Flotilla Coalition” (FFC), an international network of pro-Palestinian activist groups, organises maritime missions aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza.
Israel’s foreign ministry said on social media that the flotilla’s vessels and passengers were safe, had been transferred to an Israeli port, and were expected to be deported promptly.
“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” the ministry said.
The incident follows a similar one in recent days, when Israel intercepted about 40 vessels and detained more than 450 activists in the “Global Sumud Flotilla”, which was also attempting to breach Israel's blockade.
The FFC said Israeli forces “hijacked the humanitarian fleet,” adding that the, “ships were illegally intercepted...Participants – from across the world – have been taken against their will and are being held in unknown conditions.”
Israel has repeatedly issued multiple warnings not to breach its naval blockade, but the ships still continued toward Gaza.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast)