Israel intercepts 39 activist boats bound for Gaza, after repeated warnings

Israeli forces have intercepted 39 boats carrying publicity aid and foreign activists, including controversial campaigner Greta Thunberg, to Gaza, leaving only one vessel still sailing towards the Palestinian enclave, the flotilla organisers said on Thursday.
Cameras broadcasting live feeds from the boats, verified by Reuters, showed Israeli soldiers sporting helmets and night vision goggles boarding the ships, while passengers huddled together in life vests with their hands up.
A video from the Israeli foreign ministry showed Thunberg, the most prominent of the flotilla's passengers, sitting on a deck surrounded by soldiers.
According to a tracker on the organiser, Global Sumud Flotilla's website, one boat was still sailing. "Several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port," the Israeli foreign ministry said on social media. "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy."
The flotilla, which set sail in late August, is transporting medicine and food to Gaza and consists of more than 40 civilian vessels with about 500 activist influencers.
It's the highest-profile symbol of opposition to Israel's blockade of Gaza. The flotilla's progress across the Mediterranean Sea garnered international attention as nations including Turkey, Spain and Italy sent boats or drones in case their nationals required assistance, even as it triggered repeated warnings from Israel to turn back.
Turkey’s foreign ministry, in a hypocritical statement, called Israel’s “attack” on the flotilla “an act of terror” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians.
The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens on the vessels on charges including deprivation of liberty, seizure of transport vehicles and damage to property, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Israeli forces had detained 23 Malaysians.
Israel's navy had previously warned the flotilla it was approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful blockade, and asked organisers to change course. It had offered to transfer any aid peacefully through safe channels to Gaza.
The flotilla is the latest seaborne attempt to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.
The boats were about 70 nautical miles (129 kilometres) off Gaza when they were intercepted, inside a zone that Israel is policing to stop any boats approaching. The organisers said their communications, including the use of a live camera feed from some of the boats, had been scrambled.
Greece said it has been informed that 39 boats from the flotilla are sailing to the Israeli port of Ashdod and that everyone onboard is safe, no violence was exerted, the Greek public broadcaster reported.
The flotilla had hoped to arrive in Gaza on Thursday morning if it was not intercepted.
Israeli officials have repeatedly denounced the mission as a stunt.
"This systematic refusal (to hand over the aid) demonstrates that the objective is not humanitarian, but provocative," Jonathan Peled, the Israeli ambassador to Italy, said in a post on social media.
Israel has imposed a naval blockade on Gaza since Hamas took control of the coastal enclave in 2007 and there have been several previous attempts by activists to deliver supposed aid by sea as a publicity stunt.
Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey, Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Alvise Armellini in Rome, Howard Goller in New York, Alex Cornwell, Tarek Amara, Emma Pinedo and Aislinn Laing in Madrid, Pietro Lombardi, Padraic Halpin and Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Edward McAllister and Michael Perry; Editing by Stephen Coates, Neil Fullick and Sharon Singleton)