Israeli forces intercept 28 activist boats bound for Gaza, as campaign appears set to fail again

The organisers of a flotilla of activist vessels bound for Gaza said on Monday that Israeli forces had intercepted 28 of their boats in the eastern Mediterranean, while the remaining 26 ships were continuing to sail towards the enclave.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's foreign ministry had said on social media that it, "will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza". Ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla had set sail for a third time on Thursday from southern Turkey, after earlier attempts to breach the blockade were intercepted by Israel in international waters.

Live video showed military vessels approaching the vessels on Monday. "Military vessels are currently intercepting our fleet and (Israeli) forces are boarding the first of our boats in broad daylight," the Global Sumud Flotilla initially said on social media.