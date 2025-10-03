Intercepted flotilla boat arrives in Cyprus after failed Gaza mission

A boat from an activist flotilla that had been carrying publicity aid to Gaza until it was intercepted by Israel has docked in Cyprus, the Mediterranean island's government said on Friday.
The vessel carrying 21 foreigners asked to dock in Larnaca for refuelling and humanitarian reasons, a government spokesperson said on social media.
He did not identify the boat, or say whether it had been among those stopped by the Israeli military.
After registering all the passengers, Cyprus provided for their basic needs and offered consular assistance, he added.
Israel intercepted most of the 40 or so boats in the flotilla and detained more than 450 activists from Italy, Spain and other countries, including controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg. It said the activists would be deported.
Italy said on Thursday that the activists were likely to be sent to European capitals on charter flights on Monday and Tuesday. Four Italian parliamentarians were released and due to fly to Rome on Friday.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Additional reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)