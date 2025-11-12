Illegal migrant boat sinks off Libya, 42 people feared dead

The number of illegal migrants who drowned in the central Mediterranean had already surpassed 1,000 this year, the IOM said, and this week’s incident raised that toll "even further". Across the entire Mediterranean, there were 2,452 such deaths in 2024, IOM data shows.

In mid-October, a group of 61 bodies of illegal migrants were recovered on the coast west of the capital Tripoli. In September, IOM said at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese “refugees” caught fire off Libya’s coast.

