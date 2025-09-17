50+ dead after vessel carrying Sudanese illegals caught fire off Libya

The International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday that at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese illegal immigrants caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday.

The IOM, a "related organisation" of the United Nations, said it had provided medical support to 24 survivors.

Libya has become a transit route for illegals seeking welfare in Europe via the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi during a NATO-backed uprising.