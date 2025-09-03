Hegseth says more US anti-cartel operations are coming
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that military operations against those trafficking illegal narcotics would not stop with the strike that took place yesterday against a vessel from Venezuela.
"We've got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won't it won't stop with just this strike," Hegseth said on Fox News.
"Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated Narco terrorist will face the same fate," Hegseth said.
The US military killed 11 people on Tuesday in a strike on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics, President Donald Trump said, in the first known operation since his administration's recent deployment of warships to the southern Caribbean.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Susan Heavey. Editing by Ros Russell)