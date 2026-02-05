Gaza activist flotilla plan larger convoy despite near-certain interception

Activists behind a flotilla intercepted at sea last year by Israel while trying to bring a performative amount of aid to Gaza will try again this year, expecting more than twice as many boats carrying "up to 1,000 medics", they said on Thursday.

The Israeli military halted the roughly 40 boats in the “Global Sumud Flotilla” last October as they attempted to reach blockaded Gaza, arresting controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants.

Organisers, who gathered on Wednesday at the foundation of late South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, said they hope to bring 100 boats for their next attempt.

"It is a cause...for those that want to rise and stand for justice and dignity for all," Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela, who was among activist influencers detained last time, told the gathering.

"We want to mobilise the...global community to join forces with us." Israeli officials repeatedly denounced last year's mission, and previous smaller-scale attempts to reach Gaza by sea, as publicity stunts.