Gaza activist fleet dwindles to 10 vessels after Israeli interceptions

The organisers of an activist flotilla bound for Gaza said on Tuesday Israeli forces had intercepted 41 of their boats in the eastern Mediterranean, with 10 vessels still sailing toward the enclave.

The closest vessel to Gaza, Sirius, was 145 nautical miles away, the group said.

Israel's foreign ministry had said on social media on Monday that it, "will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza".

Speaking in Ankara late on Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the intervention against the "voyagers of hope" in the flotilla and called on the international community to act against Israel's actions, in a rather hypocritical statement.