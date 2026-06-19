France's Macron rejects creation of overseas illegal migrant hubs

Controversial French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that his country does not support the creation of so-called "return hubs" for illegal migrants in third countries, questioning their efficacy, though adding that he respected countries that want to set up such hubs.

"We are in favour of a more effective return policy, but...I have never seen a return centre in a third country that actually works," Macron said, speaking in Brussels as a two-day EU summit concluded.

The European Parliament earlier this week approved a migration overhaul to speed up deportations and allow offshore detention centres, a move open-borders activists say is "harsh" and, "weakens asylum safeguards."

Macron questioned whether the hubs align with "European values."