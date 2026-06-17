EU backs setting up illegal migrant detention centres abroad

The European Parliament approved on Wednesday an overhaul of migration policy aimed at ramping up deportations and allowing member states to set up detention centres abroad.

The move underlines the rise in anti-immigration sentiment across the European Union over the past decade that has broadened popular support for conservative parties.

The text, which requires final formal approval from the 27 EU member governments, marks a sharp hardening of EU migration policy that has taken shape since an influx of over a million “refugees” and illegal migrants in 2015-16.