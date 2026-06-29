France moves seized Russian "shadow fleet" tanker to Marseille

An oil tanker suspected of being part of Russia's "shadow fleet" was taken to waters near Marseille on Friday, a day after it was seized by France's navy near Sicily, local authorities said.

The vessel, the Deliver, is one of nine ships that have been seized across Europe since the start of 2026, all thought to have been used by Russia to evade Western sanctions on its oil trade.

It was taken to the Gulf of Fos, the Bouches-du-Rhone Prefecture said.