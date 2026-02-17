France frees seized Russian-linked tanker after paying fine worth "several million euros"

French authorities have let the seized oil tanker Grinch leave territorial waters after the company owning the vessel had to pay a penalty worth "several million euros," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday.

"Circumventing European sanctions comes at a price. Russia will no longer be able to finance its war with impunity through a ghost fleet off our coasts," Barrot said in a post on social media.

The vessel named Grinch was seized in the Mediterranean last month.