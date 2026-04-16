Former US Marine pilot accused of training Chinese military loses extradition appeal

A former US Marine Corps pilot on Thursday lost an appeal against his extradition from Australia to the United States on charges of violating US arms control laws while training Chinese pilots.

Daniel Duggan, a naturalised Australian citizen, was arrested in the state of New South Wales in October 2022 by Australian Federal Police on a US request, shortly after returning from China, where he had lived since 2014.

In December 2024, Australia's then attorney-general Mark Dreyfus approved a US extradition request for him.