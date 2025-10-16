Former US Marine pilot who trained Chinese flyers appeals extradition from Australia

Former US Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan appealed in an Australian court on Thursday against extradition to the United States on charges of violating US arms control laws in relation to China, with his lawyer arguing that his conduct was not an offence in Australia at the time.

In December 2024, Australia's then attorney-general Mark Dreyfus approved a United States extradition request for Duggan, who faces US charges including that he trained Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers.

Duggan, 57, a naturalised Australian citizen, was arrested by Australian Federal Police in a rural town in the state of New South Wales in October 2022, shortly after returning from China, where he had lived since 2014.