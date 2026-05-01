Flotilla activists intercepted by Israeli forces brought to Crete after failed publicity stunt

More than 100 pro-Palestinian activists aboard so-called aid ships bound for Gaza were taken to the Greek island of Crete on Friday after Israeli forces seized their vessels in international waters near Greece, flotilla organisers said.

The activists were part of a second Global Sumud flotilla, launched in recent months in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

The ships set sail from the Spanish port of Barcelona on April 12. On Friday, an Israeli army ship transferred 168 members of the flotilla crew to Greek boats, which then took them to shore where buses and one ambulance car waited for them, organisers said and Reuters footage showed.

The organisers said two activists remained with Israeli authorities.