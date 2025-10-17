First "prisoners of war" in narco-vessel strike held on US Navy ship

The US military is holding two survivors aboard a Navy ship after rescuing them from a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean hit by a US strike that killed two others, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The disclosure, which has not been previously reported, raises the possibility that the survivors from Thursday's strike are the first prisoners of war in a conflict declared by President Donald Trump against a "narcoterrorist" threat he says is emanating from Venezuela.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.