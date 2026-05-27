FEATURE | How a paper trail unmasked a US fuel trader dealing with Mexican cartels

Ikon Midstream, a Houston-based petroleum trader whose offices were raided last month by US authorities, is under investigation in Mexico in connection with fuel smuggling, according to three Mexican security sources with direct knowledge of the matter and four Mexican government security documents viewed by Reuters.

The probe is part of ongoing investigations into maritime shipments of petroleum products that were brought to Mexico from the US and Canada in an alleged scheme to evade a hefty tax due on these imports, the documents and sources said.

Ikon Midstream is among the "central pieces" in a suspected scheme linked to one of Mexico's most powerful crime groups, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and Mexico's attorney general's office has opened an investigation into the company, "based on testimonies, documents and surveillance," according to one of the documents.

Mexico's attorney general's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Texas trader's export of diesel aboard the tanker Torm Agnes is being scrutinised for potential cartel links, as is Ikon Midstream's purported relationship with a suspected CJNG-related trucking company that helped offload the vessel's cargo in the ports of Ensenada and Guaymas, according to the security sources and the document.

Smuggled fuel and stolen crude oil have become the second-largest source of revenue for Mexico's cartels behind narcotics, according to the US government.

Two of the documents laid out the operations and players in the alleged racket. Among them, Ikon Midstream was allegedly a supplier of petroleum products that moved through a complex web of importers, transporters, distributors and facilitators in Mexico. The other two documents contained summaries of the probes. The four documents were created in March and April and their authenticity was confirmed by the security sources.

Asked to comment about the investigations, Ikon Midstream Executive Director Rhett Kenagy said in a May 12 email to Reuters that there was "not a single shred of documentation to back any of it up" and that the company was "not going to respond to accusations grounded in hearsay."

Homeland Security Investigations, the primary transnational investigative agency within the US Department of Homeland Security, executed a criminal search warrant at Ikon Midstream's Houston offices on April 14, a DHS spokesperson told Reuters in an April 17 statement. "This is related to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity," the statement said. DHS did not elaborate, and it did not comment on whether it was co-ordinating with Mexican authorities.

Ikon Midstream has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. In an April 24 statement to Reuters, the fuel trader said it, "has never knowingly provided, and does not knowingly provide, material support or resources to CJNG." Regarding the raid by Homeland Security Investigations, Ikon Midstream said in its statement that, "an investigative action by law enforcement is not itself a finding of wrongdoing."

Mexican authorities have announced the arrests of at least 16 people since September in connection with fuel smuggling. While officials have said they've uncovered a "criminal structure" behind the alleged illicit activity, they haven't publicly named the detainees or said anything about their possible connections to CJNG.