FEATURE | EU seeks to clamp down on people smuggling after Spain border crisis

EU interior ministers on Tuesday called for tougher action against illegal migrant smuggling networks and stronger returns policies after about 72,000 illegal migrants entered Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last week, triggering alarm across the bloc.

The ministers also urged closer cooperation with countries outside the European Union to curb illegal migration and prevent a repeat of the surge, which began on Thursday at one of the bloc's two land borders with Africa, both shared with Morocco.

About 75 illegal migrants died attempting the crossing, with many drowning and others crushed in the chaos.