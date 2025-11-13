"False story": Rubio disputes reports of UK intel sharing suspension, pushes back against narco-war criticism

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday pushed back against criticism from some US allies over the legality of the US strikes in the Caribbean, saying Europeans don’t get to dictate how Washington defends its national security.

Rubio attended a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada’s Niagara region, where talks focused on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but some countries present have raised concerns over US strikes against boats that the Trump administration says are carrying drugs.

The US military has carried out at least 19 strikes so far against drug vessels in the Caribbean and off the Pacific coasts of Latin America, killing at least 76 people.