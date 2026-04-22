FACTBOX | The EU's 20th package of Russia sanctions, in detail

EU envoys are poised to adopt a 20th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine with Slovakia and Hungary expected to drop their opposition to the move following the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline, EU diplomats said.
The EU had initially aimed to adopt the package to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Here are the key elements of the measures waiting to be cleared, based on a draft version seen by Reuters and revised details shared by EU diplomats:
Full maritime services ban on Russian crude and refined products agreed, but no decision on implementation until after coordination with G7.
A ban on technical, financial or brokering services for Russia-flagged icebreakers and LNG tankers is set to commence from April 25, 2026. This will be followed by a ban on services for foreign-owned icebreakers and LNG tankers operating in Russia starting from January 1, 2027.
Additionally, the measures prohibit providing LNG terminal services directly or indirectly to Russian entities that are more than 50 per cent controlled by a Russian citizen or entity in Russia.
Transaction bans have been introduced regarding the Indonesian oil port at Karimun as well as two Russian ports, Murmansk and Tuapse.
In addition, the package adds 46 vessels to Russia’s "shadow fleet", which now takes the total count to over 600 vessels.
The measures also encompass a ban on direct and indirect tanker sales to Russian entities, stipulating that any such sales must include a clause prohibiting resales to Russian entities or use within Russia.
120 individuals and entities were added to the sanctions list that includes a travel ban, full transaction ban and asset freeze.
There are 56 designations related to Russia's military industrial complex including 17 in third countries - China, UAE, Belarus and Central Asia.
Further, 36 listings relate to Russian energy and Russia's "shadow fleet."
Seven Russian refineries are included in the listings: Tuapse, Komsomolsk, Angarsk, Achinsk, Ryazan, Afipsky and Lukoil's plant in Usinsk.
Two listed Russian oil producers, Bashneft and Slavneft, have also been added to the measures.
UAE-based firms linked to the "shadow fleet" and subsidiaries of Russia's Rosneft and Gazprom are also impacted.
Transaction bans have been placed on an additional 20 Russian banks and third-country lenders for enabling sanctions circumvention in Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Kyrgyzstan is the first country hit by the EU's anti-circumvention tool. The package bans EU sales of metal cutting machines and communications machines for voice, image and data transmissions like modems and routers to the Central Asian country.
The package introduces clauses that will enable the EU to ban direct or indirect business with any company or person outside the EU that tries to enforce Russian legal claims except for humanitarian purposes.
Further, the package will allow the EU in future to ban transactions with Russian companies that benefit from "temporary management" or expropriation of EU assets under Russia's counter-sanctions rules and that use EU companies' intellectual property.
EU companies can now sue for damages in EU courts caused by Russian claims enforced in third country courts.
Metals including nickel bars, iron ores and concentrates, unrefined and processed copper, and various scrap metals including aluminium are subject to the new bans.
Materials such as salt, ammonia, pebbles, silicon and furskins have also been included in the restrictions.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by William Maclean, Baird Maritime)