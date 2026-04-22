FACTBOX | The EU's 20th package of Russia sanctions, in detail

EU envoys are poised to adopt a 20th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine with Slovakia and Hungary expected to drop their opposition to the move following the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline, EU diplomats said.

The EU had initially aimed to adopt the package to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Here are the key elements of the measures waiting to be cleared, based on a draft version seen by Reuters and revised details shared by EU diplomats: