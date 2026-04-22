EU to roll out 20th sanctions package against Russia after Slovakia and Hungary end holdout

European Union envoys are set to adopt a 20th package of sanctions against Russia, with Slovakia and Hungary expected to drop their opposition to the move following the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline, EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

The measures would deepen Europe’s effort to choke off Russian energy revenue and military supplies, as Kyiv seeks stronger action from allies more than four years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

The EU had hoped to adopt the package to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine in February but could not do so without unanimous backing.