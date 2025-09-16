EU delays new sanctions on Russia to address Trump's demands

The European Commission will delay presenting its next Russia sanctions package, EU officials said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to respond to the Trump administration's demand that it play a stronger role in depriving Russia of energy revenues.

The Commission had been expected to present a 19th round of sanctions to envoys of the 27 EU member states on Wednesday that diplomats said was likely to include Russian banks, Moscow's sanctions-evading "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and listings to deter other countries from circumventing EU and US sanctions.