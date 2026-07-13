EU still searching for consensus on 21st Russia sanctions package

EU countries have yet to reach agreement on a broad 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but may decide on Monday to add 250 individuals and entities to their Russia sanctions list, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed...this is the biggest number of listings we have done so far," Kallas said before a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.
"When it comes to the 21st package, there are still some open questions," she added.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries had yet to reach a decision on a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas.
"So I'm looking to see whether we are serious enough. We cannot put economic interests above security interests...that is a very dangerous trend," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Andrew Gray)