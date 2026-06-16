EU casts a wider net with new sanctions on Russian "shadow fleet"

The European Union targeted Russian "shadow fleet" figures accused of aiding Moscow's Ukraine war effort as well as individuals linked to opposition figure Alexei Navalny's murder as it expanded its sanctions list on Monday.

In total, 34 individuals and 47 entities linked to Russia's military and industrial complex, its "shadow fleet" of oil and gas tankers and others involved in political interference activities were added to the list, the European Council said.

Among them were Tahir Garayev - founder of Coral Energy, which later became 2Rivers Group - and Konstantin Rogach.