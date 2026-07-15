EU envoys fail to clinch deal on new Russia sanctions

European Union envoys have not reached an agreement on a 21st package of sanctions against Russia in response to Russia's war with Ukraine, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

The diplomat added that EU envoys had agreed to keep a price cap on Russian oil unchanged at the current level of $44.10 per barrel until July 23 while discussions continued on that 21st package of sanctions.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, had already warned this week that EU countries had not yet agreed upon this broad 21st package of sanctions.