Ecuador frees survivor of US drug boat strike for "lack of evidence"

Ecuador's prosecutor's office said on Monday it would not detain the Ecuadorean survivor of a US military strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

The man, rescued by US forces after the strike, arrived in Ecuador on Saturday and was released after the prosecutor's office said there was “no evidence” of a crime committed.

"After the citizen arrived, anti-narcotics agents approached the Flagrancy Unit to inform prosecutors, but no criminal report or notice of any crime committed in Ecuadorean territory was presented," the office said.