Drugs totalling more than two tonnes seized on small boat off Portugal

Italian authorities have confirmed the recent seizure of more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine from a small boat in the Atlantic Ocean off Portugal.

The Guardia di Finanza (GdF), Italy's main law enforcement agency tasked with investigating and preventing financial crimes and drug smuggling, has provided video footage of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) similar to those used by smugglers to retrieve illicit cargo offloaded at sea by ships arriving from South America.

GdF personnel intercepted the RIB and arrested its four occupants. The arrested individuals included a Gibraltar resident, an Albanian male residing in Italy, and two Spanish nationals.