UK authorities score £20m cocaine bust at Portsmouth Docks

Almost £20 million (US$27 million) worth of cocaine has been seized at the UK's Portsmouth Docks, sparking a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

The seizure of approximately 240 kg of the drug was made on Wednesday, July 22, by officers of the UK Border Force supporting the NCA.

A refrigerated cargo ship identified as the Liberian-flagged Atlantic Klipper docked in Portsmouth having set sail from South America via the Caribbean. The drugs, which have a street value of £19.2 million (US$25.6 million), were hidden in crates that were laden with bananas.