UK authorities score £20m cocaine bust at Portsmouth Docks

Almost £20 million (US$27 million) worth of cocaine has been seized at the UK's Portsmouth Docks, sparking a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
The seizure of approximately 240 kg of the drug was made on Wednesday, July 22, by officers of the UK Border Force supporting the NCA.
A refrigerated cargo ship identified as the Liberian-flagged Atlantic Klipper docked in Portsmouth having set sail from South America via the Caribbean. The drugs, which have a street value of £19.2 million (US$25.6 million), were hidden in crates that were laden with bananas.
With the support of the Joint Operations Unit, which comprises Hampshire Police and Thames Valley Police, the drugs were moved to a secure location.
The NCA said that an investigation is still ongoing to determine the parties responsible for the transport of the narcotics.
Two days prior, Italy's Guardia di Finanza financial police force seized cocaine that had also been found hidden among refrigerated shipments of bananas originating from South America.