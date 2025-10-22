Drug-smuggling vessel hit by US forces in Pacific waters

The US military carried out a strike against a suspected drug vessel late on Tuesday in Pacific Ocean waters off of South America, a US official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The strike is the first known US military operation in the Pacific since starting a new offensive against the drug trade that led to at least seven strikes in the Caribbean and dramatically raised US tensions with Venezuela and Colombia.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details but said there were several people on the vessel — suspected to be smugglers — when it was struck.
The latest strike, which was first reported by CBS News, comes against the backdrop of a US military buildup in the Caribbean that includes guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)