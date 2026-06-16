Captain of Russian tanker intercepted by UK commandos charged

The captain of a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel intercepted by British commandos was charged with contravening sanctions, Britain's National Crime Agency said on Monday.

Ajay Pant, an Indian national, was charged with, "directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil/oil products from Russia to a third country...," the agency said.

Pant is set to appear at the Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the agency added.