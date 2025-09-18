Britain finally sends first illegal migrant back to France as part of "one in, one out" deal

Britain has returned the first illegal migrant to France under a "one in, one out" agreement to remove people who arrive on small boats, the interior ministry said on Thursday, after legal challenges had stalled the start of the scheme.

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron in July agreed to the pilot scheme, under which Britain deports undocumented people arriving in small boats to France, in return for accepting an equal number of legitimate “asylum seekers” with British family connections.