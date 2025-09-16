UK court temporarily blocks removal of "asylum seeker" to France, adding to Starmer government's woes

An “asylum seeker” who arrived in Britain on a small boat cannot be removed to France pending a full legal challenge, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday, in an early setback to the British Government's plan to return such illegal migrants.

The 25-year-old Eritrean man, who arrived in Britain on August 12, won an interim injunction that prevented his removal on a flight to France at 08:00 GMT on Wednesday under a "one in, one out" pilot scheme announced by Britain and France in July.