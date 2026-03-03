Belgium sets €10m bail for seized Russian "shadow fleet" tanker

Belgium has imposed a €10 million ($11.61 million) bail on Russian oil tanker Ethera, which it seized on Sunday, the government said on Tuesday. The North Sea ministry said the tanker was part of a Russian “shadow fleet” sailing with a false flag and false documents.

"Forty-five violations were identified. These mainly involved false certificates, stemming from the discovery that the ship was sailing under a false Guinean flag," it said in a statement.

The Ethera can sail again only after the sum is paid and a follow-up inspection confirms compliance, including securing a flag state, obtaining valid certificates and fixing the technical issues.

"Our government is taking firm action against vessels in the shadow fleet. With this operation, we are enforcing EU sanctions, protecting the North Sea, and curbing the financing of Russia’s war in Ukraine," Defence Minister Theo Francken said.