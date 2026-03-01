Belgium detains tanker linked to Russia’s "shadow fleet"

Belgium seized an oil tanker belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet" on Sunday and suspected of sailing with a "false flag and false documents", Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine and aimed at cutting its oil revenues have led to the rise of a "shadow fleet" of tankers helping Moscow to keep its crude exports flowing.

"Over the past few hours, our armed forces, with the support of the French Defence, have boarded an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet," Francken said in a post on social media early on Sunday. "The vessel is currently being escorted to the port of Zeebrugge, where it will be seized."

A Belgian official said the seized vessel is named Ethera and is on the European Union's sanctions list. The Russian embassy in Belgium said on Sunday it was not notified about the facts and reasons for the seizure of the oil tanker, adding that it was seeking information on whether any Russian nationals were on board.