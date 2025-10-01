Activist flotilla says vessels approached as it edges closer to Israeli waters

The activist flotilla trying to deliver publicity aid to Gaza said unidentified vessels approached some of its boats before dawn on Wednesday as it got closer to a zone where Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the war-stricken strip.

The “Global Sumud Flotilla” consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 people, among them activist influencers including controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg. It aims to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian enclave.