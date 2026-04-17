2025 records highest Rohingya death toll at sea: UN agency

Nearly 900 Rohingya were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal in 2025, making it the deadliest year on record for the route, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.

More than one in seven of the estimated 6,500 Rohingya who attempted the sea crossing last year were reported missing or dead, the highest mortality rate worldwide for refugee and illegal migrant sea journeys, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

The dangerous sea crossings have continued into 2026, with more than 2,800 Rohingya embarking on such journeys up until April 13 this year, Baloch said.