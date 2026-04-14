250 missing in Andaman Sea as boat carrying illegal migrants capsizes

Around 250 people were missing after a boat carrying Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals capsized in the Andaman Sea, the United Nations' refugee and migration agencies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The UN agencies said the trawler carrying around 250 men, women and children reportedly sank due to heavy winds, rough seas and overcrowding. It had departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh and was bound for Malaysia.

"This tragedy highlights the devastating human cost of protracted displacement and the continued absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya," said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organisation for Migration.