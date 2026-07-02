Over 60 fall sick from exposure to diesel fumes on US Navy submarine

Sixty-four people became sick as a result of recent exposure to diesel fumes on board a US Navy submarine, Washington news outlet Kitsap Sun reported earlier this week.

The navy said the incident occurred on June 22, 2026, as the Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska was pierside in Kitsap Naval Base in Washington.

The fumes were emitted as Nebraska's backup diesel generator was in operation. Sixty-four personnel who were on the boat later complained of headaches, dizziness, and eye, nose and throat irritation among other symptoms.