Over 60 fall sick from exposure to diesel fumes on US Navy submarine

Sixty-four people became sick as a result of recent exposure to diesel fumes on board a US Navy submarine, Washington news outlet Kitsap Sun reported earlier this week.
The navy said the incident occurred on June 22, 2026, as the Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska was pierside in Kitsap Naval Base in Washington.
The fumes were emitted as Nebraska's backup diesel generator was in operation. Sixty-four personnel who were on the boat later complained of headaches, dizziness, and eye, nose and throat irritation among other symptoms.
The 64 personnel, which included both navy sailors and civilians, were then brought to various medical centres with six individuals requiring admission for follow-up care, according to Commander Submarine Group Nine spokesperson Lieutenant Zachary Anderson.
Nebraska's other crew then worked to clear the submarine's interior spaces of any fumes and to return it to normal operations.
Anderson assured that the operation of Nebraska's diesel generator was unrelated to its nuclear reactor and that the boat, "remains fully mission capable."