Over $3m in fines proposed for violations during spill cleanup in Houston Ship Channel

The US Department of Labor has proposed more than US$3.5 million in fines against three companies after federal inspectors determined they failed to protect workers during post-emergency response cleanup after a chemical spill into the Houston Ship Channel at the BWC Terminals industrial facility in Channelview, Texas.
The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) initiated three inspections after a December 27, 2025, sulphuric acid spill at the BWC Terminals industrial facility led to multiple employee injuries.
OSHA found that despite safety warnings, BWC Terminals mixed fresh and spent sulphuric acid, triggering a tank overpressure that ruptured a supply line releasing one million gallons (3.8 million litres) of sulphuric acid resulting in multiple employee injuries.
Following the chemical spill, BWC Terminals contracted Coastal Environmental Solutions to handle hazardous waste cleanup and Coastal Environmental Solutions hired subcontractor One Way Environmental Services to provide labourers for the cleanup and remediation process.
"Despite having full knowledge of the severe hazards involved in the spill and cleanup response, these three employers chose to bypass OSHA requirements and put their workers at serious risk," said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Health and Safety David Keeling.
"Their joint failure to protect workers was not an oversight, it was a choice that resulted in preventable employee injuries and environmental impacts. We will not hesitate to hold employers accountable when they ignore federal laws that are in place to protect workers' safety and health."
OSHA investigators cited One Way Environmental Services for 18 willful egregious and five serious violations after investigators found the employer sent workers to clean up the chemical spill without adequate training, respirator fit tests, or safety measures. OSHA proposed US$3,045,452 in penalties.
Coastal Environmental Solutions faces US$392,501 in proposed penalties for two willful and five serious violations that include a lack of training, a safety and health program, an emergency response plan for hazardous waste operations and emergency response, and deficiencies related to use of respirators.
BWC Terminals was cited with six serious violations for exposing workers to chemical burns, failing to provide hazmat training, and deficiencies relating to the use of respirators. OSHA proposed US$82,750 in penalties.
The companies have 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.