Over $3m in fines proposed for violations during spill cleanup in Houston Ship Channel

The US Department of Labor has proposed more than US$3.5 million in fines against three companies after federal inspectors determined they failed to protect workers during post-emergency response cleanup after a chemical spill into the Houston Ship Channel at the BWC Terminals industrial facility in Channelview, Texas.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) initiated three inspections after a December 27, 2025, sulphuric acid spill at the BWC Terminals industrial facility led to multiple employee injuries.

OSHA found that despite safety warnings, BWC Terminals mixed fresh and spent sulphuric acid, triggering a tank overpressure that ruptured a supply line releasing one million gallons (3.8 million litres) of sulphuric acid resulting in multiple employee injuries.