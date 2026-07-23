One missing following explosion on containership at China's Yangluo Port

One person has been reported missing following an explosion and a subsequent fire on a container vessel in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, July 22.

The Hubei Port Group said the incident occurred at around 05:30 local time on Wednesday when a loud blast was triggered in the aft hold of the locally-owned Yihang Mingyuan while it was berthed at the Port of Yangluo. This then ignited an onboard fire and caused some of the ship's cargo of containers to fall into the water.

Fire trucks from local agencies were dispatched to the port to attempt to extinguish the blaze while port officials issued a shutdown order and instructed all on-site personnel to evacuate to a safe area.