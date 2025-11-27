ONE Henry Hudson returns to Port of Los Angeles berth as fire contained

In a November 26 update, the US Coast Guard stated that crews are preparing to return the ONE Henry Hudson to the Yusen Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles following the full containment of a fire on board.

A subsequent update on social media from the US Coast Guard Southern California district on November 27 showed the containership being berthed.

The next phase of response operations will involve the offloading of cargo and waste by longshore labour and salvage crews.