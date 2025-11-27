ONE Henry Hudson returns to Port of Los Angeles berth as fire contained

In a November 26 update, the US Coast Guard stated that crews are preparing to return the ONE Henry Hudson to the Yusen Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles following the full containment of a fire on board.
A subsequent update on social media from the US Coast Guard Southern California district on November 27 showed the containership being berthed.
The next phase of response operations will involve the offloading of cargo and waste by longshore labour and salvage crews.
Crews assessed the vessel’s stability on Wednesday to prepare for its transit back to port. Longshore labour crews completed the lashing of the ship’s cargo on Wednesday afternoon while the vessel remained at anchorage.
The coast guard said a safety zone remained in effect during the transit, with firefighting assets accompanying the ship and remaining on standby upon arrival at the berth.
The coast guard and Los Angeles Port Police hazardous materials team are actively monitoring air quality, which remains below state and federal action levels.
The service added that all hazardous materials, including firefighting water, have been contained on board and will be removed for treatment once the vessel docks. Salvage group Donjon-SMIT managed the marine firefighting efforts.