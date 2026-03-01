One feared dead, five missing after tug sinks off South Africa

One person was presumed dead and five crew members reported missing on Sunday after a tug sank off South Africa's southern coast, a multi-agency maritime body said.

The tug Leo transmitted a distress message at 17:02 GMT on Saturday, reporting uncontrolled water ingress and requesting immediate assistance, South African Search and Rescue (SASAR) said in a statement.

The ship sank in the early hours of Sunday, approximately 80 nautical miles (148 kilometres) south of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape province.