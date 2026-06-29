One body recovered from overdue boat in Qatari waters

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI) has reported that one person died while another suffered injuries after their vessel sustained damage from reported military activity in the country's coastal waters over the weekend.

Ministry officials said the two individuals were occupants of a boat that had sailed out earlier but failed to return on schedule. This then prompted the launch of a search and rescue (SAR) effort by local maritime units on the evening (local time) of Saturday, June 27.

SAR teams located the missing boat early the following morning.