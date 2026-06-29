One body recovered from overdue boat in Qatari waters

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI) has reported that one person died while another suffered injuries after their vessel sustained damage from reported military activity in the country's coastal waters over the weekend.
Ministry officials said the two individuals were occupants of a boat that had sailed out earlier but failed to return on schedule. This then prompted the launch of a search and rescue (SAR) effort by local maritime units on the evening (local time) of Saturday, June 27.
SAR teams located the missing boat early the following morning.
One occupant, a Qatari national, had succumbed to injuries from suspected shrapnel while the other, identified as an Arab resident, suffered less severe injuries and was eventually brought to hospital.
Officials said the survivor remains hospitalised but is in stable condition.
The MOI said that investigations into the incident are underway. However, the ministry did not disclose additional details on the alleged military activity or the parties involved.