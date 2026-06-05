No casualties after marine drone used in Russia-Ukraine war explodes in Romanian port

A marine drone of the type used in the war in neighbouring Ukraine self-detonated on Friday in Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta near an oil terminal, without causing any casualties, the defence ministry said.

The port was being evacuated, residents along Romania's Black Sea coast were warned to take cover, and two helicopters were surveying the area for any further drones, deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat said.

"We now know there is the risk of self-detonation, we have...evacuated in case there are more drones," Arafat said. "We are not panicking, the measures are purely preventative."