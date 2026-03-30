Missing aid boats reach Cuba following Mexican Navy intervention

Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico arrived safely in Havana on Saturday, the Mexican Navy said, concluding a journey in which the vessels were delayed by bad weather and briefly reported missing.

The navy confirmed the sailboats docked safely in the Cuban capital after authorities monitored their final approach to the port. After being reported missing on Thursday, a maritime surveillance aircraft spotted the sailboats on Friday, approximately 80 nautical miles (148 kilometres) northwest of Cuba, the Mexican Navy said earlier on Saturday.

The crews reported they were in good health but had been slowed by unfavourable weather, particularly winds.