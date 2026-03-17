Man dies after falling overboard from research vessel in Hobart, Australia

Divers in the Australian city of Hobart have recovered the remains of an adult male who died after he fell overboard from a visiting French research vessel on Tuesday, March 17.
The individual was already deceased when he was found floating near Hobart's Sullivans Cove area at around 07:45 local time on Tuesday.
Police officials said that the victim was a crewmember on the French sailing research and supply ship Perseverance. The vessel is currently berthed in Hobart, having recently arrived there upon the conclusion of a scientific expedition to Antarctica.
The other crewmembers on Perseverance reported earlier in the day on Tuesday that their companion, a French national in his early 20s, had gone missing.
Inspector John Toohey of the Tasmania Police said that the victim may have, "jumped into the water on his own accord."
Local authorities have begun contacting the victim's next of kin and have also notified the French Embassy and Interpol about the incident.
Police suspect that alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crewman's death.