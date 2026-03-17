Man dies after falling overboard from research vessel in Hobart, Australia

Divers in the Australian city of Hobart have recovered the remains of an adult male who died after he fell overboard from a visiting French research vessel on Tuesday, March 17.

The individual was already deceased when he was found floating near Hobart's Sullivans Cove area at around 07:45 local time on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the victim was a crewmember on the French sailing research and supply ship Perseverance. The vessel is currently berthed in Hobart, having recently arrived there upon the conclusion of a scientific expedition to Antarctica.