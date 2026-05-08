MAIB: Use of non-approved components led to engine failure and fire on survey ship

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the engine failure and fire incident on the research vessel Kommandor Susan on January 25, 2025.
At 13:05 local time n the said date, Kommandor Susan suffered a catastrophic failure of a diesel generator engine while conducting sea trials in the Firth of Forth, Scotland. The failure resulted in an engine room fire and a complete power blackout.
The crew responded promptly, extinguishing the fire and mustering safely.
The vessel lost propulsion and began drifting eastwards. Attempts to deploy anchors were unsuccessful because the anchor winches required electrical power to operate.
Kommandor Susan was eventually returned to Leith harbour with limited propulsion restored.
The MAIB found that non-genuine engine components were used during a major overhaul on the vessel in 2019, and that extended service intervals were approved, which assumed use of genuine components.
There was also a shortfall in oversight and contractor assurance by the vessel owner during the overhaul, which allowed the non-genuine components to be installed.
No recommendations were made as a result of this investigation; however, the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has written to the vessel’s previous owner, Hays Ships, outlining the importance of a structured supervision system that provides clear accountability measures and the need to adopt monitoring for all critical maintenance activities.