MAIB: Use of non-approved components led to engine failure and fire on survey ship

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into the engine failure and fire incident on the research vessel Kommandor Susan on January 25, 2025.

At 13:05 local time n the said date, Kommandor Susan suffered a catastrophic failure of a diesel generator engine while conducting sea trials in the Firth of Forth, Scotland. The failure resulted in an engine room fire and a complete power blackout.

The crew responded promptly, extinguishing the fire and mustering safely.